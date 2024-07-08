Police formulates comprehensive Muharram security plan

The Capital City Police Peshawar has finalized a detailed security plan for Muharram ul Haraam

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) The Capital City Police Peshawar has finalized a detailed security plan for Muharram ul Haraam.

As part of the strategy, 14,000 police officers and personnel will be deployed to ensure the safety and security of the city's residents during this sensitive period.

Key measures include thorough checks of all routes, majalis and Imambargahs using bomb disposal units and sniffer dogs.

The Command and Control Center will actively monitor Imam Bargahs and significant routes via CCTV cameras to ensure continuous surveillance.

Additionally, expert marksmen will be stationed on buildings near procession routes to provide enhanced security. A spokesperson for the Peshawar Police on Monday emphasized the importance of these measures in maintaining peace and preventing any potential threats during Muharram. He highlighted the extensive preparations being made to address sectarian tensions and ensure public safety during Muharram.