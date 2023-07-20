Open Menu

Police Formulates Security Plan For Muharram Gathering

Umer Jamshaid Published July 20, 2023 | 05:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :Lahore Police formulated a comprehensive security plan during the Muharram-ul-Haram to ensure the peace and safety of the citizens.

In a statement on Thursday, the Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana said that the security of processions and Muharram gatherings would be ensured, and the policemen would be vigilant to ensure the safety and security of the people. A total of 38 Category A, 161 Category B, and 28 Category C gatherings would be held in the provincial capital, he informed.

The CCPO said a detailed assessments of mourning processions and gatherings were conducted. He added that supervisory officers for category A processions and gatherings should remain present in the field for security checking. 24-hour surveillance through security cameras would be established along the routes of Muharram processions and for the purpose, a central control room had been set up, he said. Similarly, proper arrangements for lighting would be made at the locations of Muharram processions and gatherings, he added.

Bilal Siddique Kamyana emphasized that the implementation of special SOPs (standard operating procedures) for mourning processions would ensure the security of mourning processions, saying that in anticipation of rain, measures were being taken, including coordination with district administrations and other departments to remove obstacles and hanging electrical wires along the procession routes. Female police officers would be deputed to ensure the security and checking of women mourners. Similarly, advanced technology, including walk-through gates and metal detectors, would be used for the security of sensitive processions and gatherings, he added.

The CCPO ordered that search and sweep operations and flag marches should be continued. Police officers should maintain regular contact with religious scholars, organizers, and holders of the processions and gathering. Efforts would be made to maintain peace and smooth traffic flow during the Muharram processions and gatherings, he concluded.

