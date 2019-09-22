Police forward suggestions to CDA for better road infrastructure in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2019 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has prepared a detailed road audit report and forwarded it to Capital Development Authority (CDA) for implementation for maximum convenience may be ensured for road users.

Transportation network cannot withstand the pressure of growing road users and there is dire need to take steps to overcome issues like traffic congestions, encroachments and dilapidated roads.

"After conducting a detailed survey of roads in the city, road audit report has been forwarded to the CDA for practical steps on suggestions mentioned in it," an ITP police source said.

He said various traffic signals were out of order in the city and it has been requested in the report to ensure their repair at the earliest. These signals, he said, included Capt. Naeem Tufail Shaheed (Tramri Chowk), Park Road Shahzad Town, PWD Expressway, Khyban Chowk under Jinnah Avenue, Fazal Steel Mills (I-9), Jawa Hotel (I-9), Damn e Koh chowk, Gohar Shaheed Chowk IJP road and both signals of education Chowk.

He informed that cooperation of CDA was required to mark zebra crossing, placing sign boards, giving diversion through U-turns or fish bellies and improving road infrastructure.

To a question about any road survey conducted by ITP, he said, this force came into being in 2005 when the traffic flow was 200,000 vehicles but now the traffic flow has increased to 12,00,000 vehicles or bikes per day on various roads of the city.

About ITP's efforts to overcome traffic jams in the city, the source said that entry of heavy traffic in the city has been banned for seven hours on daily basis to ensure smooth flow of traffic during peak hours.

The entry of heavy traffic in the city was not allowed from 7 am to 10 am and from 4 pm to 8 pm. The heavy traffic coming from G.T road Lahore or heading to Sabzi Mandi from G.T road Peshawar Motorway is not allowed to enter in the city premises.

Likewise, heavy traffic coming from Azad Kashmir via Murree, Bhara Kau, Kotli Sattrayn, Lehtrar road, Kahuta or Rawalpindi Kahuta road is also not allowed to enter in the Capital.

Moreover, he said that strict enforcement is under process against illegal or wrong parking at main markets i.e. Jinnah Super, Super Market, Blue Area, Karachi Company, Aabpara, Sector F-8, F-10, F-11, G-8, G-9, G-10, G-11, 1-8, 1-9 etc.

Capital Highway Inspection Patrolling Squads (CHIPS) and Quick Response teams have been constituted to ensure smooth flow of traffic on city roads and ensure implementation on the traffic rules.

Through safe city cameras, he said, moving violations including red signal, over-speeding and Lane violation are being monitored. In this regard, around 2650 violation tickets have been delivered at home addresses of violators.

When contacted, a senior official of CDA admitted that ITP has proposed for zebra crossings and diversion points, installing sign boards and remove misleading sign boards from various roads.

He said ITP's suggestions would help to improve road infrastructure and implementation would be started soon on them.

He said both police and CDA have to mull over the situation and ensure cooperation to remove the bottlenecks on the existing arteries.

