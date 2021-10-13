Police forward summary for installation of 4500 more cameras in Islamabad

Islamabad police have forwarded a proposal to the Ministry of Interior for installation of 4500 additional cameras to ensure effective security environment in the city

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :Islamabad police have forwarded a proposal to the Ministry of Interior for installation of 4500 additional cameras to ensure effective security environment in the city.

According to the police sources, effective digital systems are required to maintain a secure city environment for the community and summary of 4500 additional security cameras has been forwarded for the same purpose. Moreover, he said that local cameras installed at societies and shopping malls are being integrated with Safe City.

After the handing over the safe city project to Islamabad police by NADRA in 2019, police sources said that it has been focused to reduce traffic violations and ensure better transparency and automation in police operations by using state of the art city wide infrastructure.

When the project was handed over to Islamabad police, he said that 40 percent cameras were in working condition while the ratio has been increased and presently 98% cameras are functional.

He said that Islamabad Safe City project has taken multiple measures during the last two years including introduction of effective digital system to maintain a security environment for the community by controlling crime and also monitoring traffic effectively.

Since July, 2019, he said that Islamabad police introduced smart cars in the Federal Capital for on ground surveillance while e-challan System has been made functional. Sixteen additional Smart Cars equipped with latest technology have been approved to ensure security in Islamabad while Air Patrol Unit has been established for surveillance through drone cameras.

Eagle Squad has been integrated with this modern technology based project to provide better services to the citizens in grave emergency situations. Safe City Act-2021 has been sent to Ministry of Law & Justice for vetting and consideration by CCLC while a proposal / PC-I regarding up-gradation of CAD (Computer Aided Dispatch) System has been prepared and submitted for approval.

Police sources said that law enforcement capacity of Islamabad Police has improved through this project and prompt response is being ensured to emergencies and crime through state-of-the-art technology.

