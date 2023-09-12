Police found a body near Ayub Bridge

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2023 ) :Police found a body near the Ayub Bridge Havelian on Tuesday. The heinous crime took place within the jurisdiction of the Havelian police station.

Police responded to the discovery of the victim's body as soon as they received the information and shifted it to Havelian Hospital for further examination.

The victim was identified as Shah Faisal, son of Ehsan Ullah resident of Charsadda.

After a post-mortem examination the body was handed over to the family.