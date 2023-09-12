Open Menu

Police Found A Body Near Ayub Bridge

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 12, 2023 | 10:10 AM

Police found a body near Ayub Bridge

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2023 ) :Police found a body near the Ayub Bridge Havelian on Tuesday. The heinous crime took place within the jurisdiction of the Havelian police station.

Police responded to the discovery of the victim's body as soon as they received the information and shifted it to Havelian Hospital for further examination.

The victim was identified as Shah Faisal, son of Ehsan Ullah resident of Charsadda.

After a post-mortem examination the body was handed over to the family.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Charsadda Shah Faisal Havelian Family

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 September 202 ..

49 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 September 2023

1 hour ago
 Federal Geographic Information Centre launches &#0 ..

Federal Geographic Information Centre launches &#039;Union Atlas&#039;

8 hours ago
 UAE President offers condolences by phone to Libya ..

UAE President offers condolences by phone to Libya’s Dbeibeh and Haftar over f ..

8 hours ago
 UAE and Philippines explore enhancing trade, inves ..

UAE and Philippines explore enhancing trade, investments opportunities

9 hours ago
 UAE President offers condolences by phone to Greek ..

UAE President offers condolences by phone to Greek Prime Minister over flood vic ..

9 hours ago
UAE President confers ‘Zayed the Second Medal’ ..

UAE President confers ‘Zayed the Second Medal’ to Saudi Ambassador

10 hours ago
 Ambassador Khan expresses hope for further enhance ..

Ambassador Khan expresses hope for further enhancement of Russian-Pak energy coo ..

10 hours ago
 MBRSG launches Executive Diploma Programme for Gov ..

MBRSG launches Executive Diploma Programme for Government Management and Leaders ..

10 hours ago
 Circular Economy Policy Committee explores means t ..

Circular Economy Policy Committee explores means to promote circular economy pra ..

11 hours ago
 Discussions with IMF underway to provide relief to ..

Discussions with IMF underway to provide relief to people: Mohammed Ali

11 hours ago
 Nation marks 75th death anniversary of Quaid-e-Aza ..

Nation marks 75th death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah with rev ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan