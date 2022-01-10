UrduPoint.com

Police Found A Minor Girl Within Hours After Disappearance

Muhammad Irfan Published January 10, 2022 | 06:36 PM

Multan police reunited a minor girl with her family within hours after she had gone missing from her home in Rehman Pura area of the city on Monday

Ameer Ali had informed police that his eight (8) year old daughter Shabana Bibi alias Rani was missing and apprehended, she might be kidnapped by someone, police spokesman told on Monday.

Police immediately registered a case regarding kidnapping of the girl and started efforts to locate her on the orders of CPO Multan Khurram Shahzad Haidar.

Police successfully searched the girl and handed her over to her farther. SHO Seetal Mari Qaswar Hussain said that the girl had left home after having been annoyed when her parents reprimanded her. Father thanked police for swift action.

CPO congratulated police team that located the girl besides SHO Qaswar Kalru, SP Gulgasht Hassan Jahangir and SDPO New Multan Haidar Hussain on their success.

