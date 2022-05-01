UrduPoint.com

Police Found Body From House

Umer Jamshaid Published May 01, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Police found body from house

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2022 ) :Police recovered a body of man from a house at Sariab Mill area of Quetta on Saturday.

According to police sources, receiving information about the presence of the body, the police team reached the site and took the body into custody which was dumped in a house after being killed by unknown men.

The body was shifted to civil hospital where it was identified Abdul Ghani, 22-year old.

Police registered a case and started investigation.

Related Topics

Quetta Police Man SITE From

Recent Stories

WASA MD transferred, Section officer gets addition ..

WASA MD transferred, Section officer gets additional slot

27 minutes ago
 No positive case reports for COVID-19 in Balochist ..

No positive case reports for COVID-19 in Balochistan

27 minutes ago
 Police found body from house

Police found body from house

27 minutes ago
 EAC positive step to save economy: FCCI chief

EAC positive step to save economy: FCCI chief

32 minutes ago
 Pakistan urges UN not to forget rights violations ..

Pakistan urges UN not to forget rights violations in Kashmir, Palestine, amid fo ..

32 minutes ago
 50% decrease in load-shedding from May 1

50% decrease in load-shedding from May 1

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.