Police found body from house

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2022 ) :Police recovered a body of man from a house at Sariab Mill area of Quetta on Saturday.

According to police sources, receiving information about the presence of the body, the police team reached the site and took the body into custody which was dumped in a house after being killed by unknown men.

The body was shifted to civil hospital where it was identified Abdul Ghani, 22-year old.

Police registered a case and started investigation.