Police Found Body Hanging In Home

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 10th January 2021 | 07:30 PM

Police found body hanging in home

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2021 ) :The Mithi police on Sunday found a dead body hanging in a home.

According to police, local people spotted the body of a young man, identified as Daaim s/o Khenro Meghwar, hanging in the home of Khamiso Meghwar in Aaqli Muhalla of Mithi town of Tharparkar district.

The police shifted the body to hospital. The nature and reason of the incident could not be ascertained yet.

More Stories From Pakistan

