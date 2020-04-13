Police found body in Quetta

Police found a body of man at Killi Ghulam Rasool near Sariab area of Quetta on Monday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :Police found a body of man at Killi Ghulam Rasool near Sariab area of Quetta on Monday.

According to police sources, receiving information about presence of the body, a police team reached the site and took the body into custody after pulling it from a well which was dumped in it.

The body was shifted to civil hospital where it was identified as 45-year-old Jamaluddin.

The body was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

Police have registered a case.