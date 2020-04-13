UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Found Body In Quetta

Muhammad Irfan 7 seconds ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 09:42 PM

Police found body in Quetta

Police found a body of man at Killi Ghulam Rasool near Sariab area of Quetta on Monday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :Police found a body of man at Killi Ghulam Rasool near Sariab area of Quetta on Monday.

According to police sources, receiving information about presence of the body, a police team reached the site and took the body into custody after pulling it from a well which was dumped in it.

The body was shifted to civil hospital where it was identified as 45-year-old Jamaluddin.

The body was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

Police have registered a case.

Related Topics

Quetta Police Man SITE From

Recent Stories

2000 pulses,rice bags recovered in Faisalabad

9 seconds ago

Rescue group, EU officials dispute fate of 85 sea ..

11 seconds ago

Abu Dhabi prosecutors sworn in remotely before Man ..

1 hour ago

Train operation to remain suspended till April 24: ..

12 seconds ago

PR passenger train operation to remain suspended t ..

14 seconds ago

64 FIRs registered against fraudster for deducting ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.