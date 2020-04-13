Police Found Body In Quetta
Muhammad Irfan 7 seconds ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 09:42 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :Police found a body of man at Killi Ghulam Rasool near Sariab area of Quetta on Monday.
According to police sources, receiving information about presence of the body, a police team reached the site and took the body into custody after pulling it from a well which was dumped in it.
The body was shifted to civil hospital where it was identified as 45-year-old Jamaluddin.
The body was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.
Police have registered a case.