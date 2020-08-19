UrduPoint.com
Police Found Dead Body Of Rickshaw Driver

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 12:00 AM

Police found dead body of rickshaw driver

Police have found body which was dumped in Dhoke Mustaqeem area by unknown killers, informed police spokesman here on Tuesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :Police have found body which was dumped in Dhoke Mustaqeem area by unknown killers, informed police spokesman here on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Hassan Khan who was a rickshaw driver and body was shifted to District Headquarter Hospital (DHQ) for post-mortem.

Police have registered a case against unknown killers on complaint of brother of deceased and started investigation.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Potohar Division Syed Ali told media that police had found a dead body with multiple injuries.

He said forensic experts have visited crime scene, collected evidences and begun investigation. He said killers would be arrested soon.

