Police Found Dead Body Of Rickshaw Driver
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 12:00 AM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :Police have found body which was dumped in Dhoke Mustaqeem area by unknown killers, informed police spokesman here on Tuesday.
The deceased has been identified as Hassan Khan who was a rickshaw driver and body was shifted to District Headquarter Hospital (DHQ) for post-mortem.
Police have registered a case against unknown killers on complaint of brother of deceased and started investigation.
Superintendent of Police (SP) Potohar Division Syed Ali told media that police had found a dead body with multiple injuries.
He said forensic experts have visited crime scene, collected evidences and begun investigation. He said killers would be arrested soon.