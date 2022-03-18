Police found mentally distressed woman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Shaheed Benazirabad Police has found a mentally affected woman from the shrine of Jam Sahib

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2022 ) :Shaheed Benazirabad Police has found a mentally affected woman from the shrine of Jam Sahib.

In a statement on Friday, Senior Superintendent Police Shaheed Benazirabad, Ameer Maud Magsi said that the woman can speak in Punjabi language only and was not competent enough to tell her name or about her whereabouts.

The SSP said that currently, the woman was under treatment at MK Hospital Hyderabad. Anybody who can identify here or has any information about her should contacton mobile numbers 0300-3440463 or 0345-8996299 positively, he added.