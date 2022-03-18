UrduPoint.com

Police Found Mentally Distressed Woman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 18, 2022 | 08:58 PM

Police found mentally distressed woman

Shaheed Benazirabad Police has found a mentally affected woman from the shrine of Jam Sahib

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2022 ) :Shaheed Benazirabad Police has found a mentally affected woman from the shrine of Jam Sahib.

In a statement on Friday, Senior Superintendent Police Shaheed Benazirabad, Ameer Maud Magsi said that the woman can speak in Punjabi language only and was not competent enough to tell her name or about her whereabouts.

The SSP said that currently, the woman was under treatment at MK Hospital Hyderabad. Anybody who can identify here or has any information about her should contacton mobile numbers 0300-3440463 or 0345-8996299 positively, he added.

Related Topics

Police Martyrs Shaheed Mobile Hyderabad Women From

Recent Stories

BoR retrieves state land worth Rs484b

BoR retrieves state land worth Rs484b

4 minutes ago
 Dry weather forecast for Balochistan

Dry weather forecast for Balochistan

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan rejects Indian Home Minister's remarks ab ..

Pakistan rejects Indian Home Minister's remarks about partition, Kartarpur Sahib ..

5 minutes ago
 DC chairs meeting to review arrangements for Natio ..

DC chairs meeting to review arrangements for National census

5 minutes ago
 Balochistan reports 4 more positive with COVID-19

Balochistan reports 4 more positive with COVID-19

5 minutes ago
 KPTMA condoles over demise of Raza Kuli Khattak

KPTMA condoles over demise of Raza Kuli Khattak

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>