Police Found Two Corpses Of Slain Persons Including Cop

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 10:41 PM

Police found two corpses of slain persons including cop

Police have found two dead bodies of slain persons, including a cop from different places in the limits of GOR police station here on Monday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :Police have found two dead bodies of slain persons, including a cop from different places in the limits of GOR police station here on Monday.

According to the GOR police, the body of 37 years old Ayaz Ali Samejo, a Jamshoro based police constable posted in the DIB was found in Rani Bagh, the district's central recreational park.

The police said that the body was found near the entrance gate with his blood spilled over the iron bench and the floor underneath it.

The police said the throat of Samejo, who was a resident of Mehmood Shah colony in Jamshoro, was slit.

The cause of the murder is still not ascertained and the incident's FIR has also not been lodged so far.

The dead body was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for the postmortem.

In a separate murder incident the dead body of a 16 years old boy, Sunny Maseeh son of Khadim Hussain, was found from GOR colony.

The police informed that his body contained marks of injuries and that the boy was missing since Monday morning.

The corpse was shifted to LUH for the postmortem.

