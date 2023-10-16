Open Menu

Police Front Desk Vacancies Advertised

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 16, 2023 | 05:59 PM

Police front desk vacancies advertised

Punjab Police has placed an advertisement for recruitment to front desk staff vacancies

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) Punjab Police has placed an advertisement for recruitment to front desk staff vacancies.

According to a press release issued by district police, candidates could apply by downloading the recruitment form from the official website of Punjab police while age or any other concessions like disability quota etc would be given under the rules and regulations issued by the government of Punjab.

Youths aged between 18 and 25 years with intermediate in computer science (ICS) can apply.

Forms for recruitment would also be collected in respective district police lines and the last date for submission of forms is 28th October 2023.

Regional Police Officer Shariq Kamal Siddiqui said that earlier recruitment to the front desk staff was completed with great transparency and this time also merit would be ensured. All candidates should have confidence in their ability and work hard to pass the exam, he added.

