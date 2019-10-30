UrduPoint.com
Police Fully Capable To Handle Any Kind Of Situation: Muhammad Faisal Rana

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 09:57 PM

Police fully capable to handle any kind of situation: Muhammad Faisal Rana

Plans have been prepared to maintain peace and the rule of law, said City Police Officer, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Muhammad Faisal Rana here Wednesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :Plans have been prepared to maintain peace and the rule of law, said City Police Officer, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Muhammad Faisal Rana here Wednesday.

CPO expressed his view while analyzing the law and order situation and security on entry points of Rawalpindi along with SSP Operations Tariq Walait, SSP Investigations Muhammad Faisal, SP Potohar Syed Ali, SP Saddar Rai Mazhar Iqbal and SP Rawal Asif Masood.

The CPO said that it is the responsibility of police and the requirement of the society to maintain peace. He said that each officer and official of Rawalpindi police is ready and willing to perform his professional duty for the supremacy of law.

Rawalpindi police will be up to the expectations of the law abiding citizens of Rawalpindi regarding the implementation of law.

The CPO said that, in the current situation, the final decisions will be taken by the higher authorities and to implement those decisions is the responsibility of the police.

Each official of Rawalpindi police, the reserve force that arrived to support and other law enforcement agencies have been briefed to handle any kind of situation.

