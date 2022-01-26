UrduPoint.com

'Police Gardi' On MQM Peaceful Protest In Sindh Condemnable: Farrukh

Sumaira FH Published January 26, 2022

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib strongly condemned the Sindh police baton-charged over peaceful protestors of Muttahida Qaumi Movement against the amendments to the local government law of province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib strongly condemned the Sindh police baton-charged over peaceful protestors of Muttahida Qaumi Movement against the amendments to the local government law of province.

In a tweet on Wednesday, he said 'Police Gardi' over the crowd has exposed the dictatorial face of so-called democracy claimant of Pakistan Peoples Party.

He said Bilawal and Zardari wanted to suppress people's voice against 'black law' of local bodies by use of force which was not acceptable at any cost.

