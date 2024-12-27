Police Gearing Up Operation Against Kacha Criminals
Faizan Hashmi Published December 27, 2024 | 08:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) Punjab Police has achieved a significant achievement in the wake of the tragic martyrdom of 12 policemen in the Machka incident.
The force is now gearing up for a major operation against the notorious Kacha criminals. Following instructions from IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, DPO Rizwan Umar Gondal has arrived in Kacha Machaka to oversee the operation, said a press released issued here on Friday.
DPO Rizwan Umar Gondal revealed that during the targeted operation after the Machka tragedy, 15 dangerous dacoits were killed, including leaders of the criminal gangs. Notably, one of the dacoits, with a bounty of Rs. 10 million, was among those eliminated. Intelligence-based operations are ongoing, utilizing bulletproof mobile vans, armored vehicles, and riverboats to target Kacha dacoits.
The DPO highlighted that preparations for a major police operation in Kacha are underway, coinciding with the completion of the sugarcane harvest.
Police forces have re-established their positions in the area, with three police camps set up along the Punjab-Sindh border on the Indus River. Furthermore, eight additional police posts have been established at the River Rescue Dam in Machaka, and a soling track is being constructed to facilitate movement and access to riverine areas.
The DPO reported that, this year, Rahim Yar Khan police have neutralized 35 robbers and arrested over 60 of their facilitators. To support the police in this challenging mission, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, has announced a hard-area allowance for police personnel, boosting morale across the force.
Additionally, the police camps have been upgraded with solar power, freezers, water filtration plants, and waterproof tents to ensure the police are better equipped to combat Kacha criminals under difficult weather conditions.
