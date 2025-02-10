Police general parade held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A general parade was held at Police Lines Gujrat under the directives of Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar. DSP Sarai Alamgir Circle inspected the parade and took the salute

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) A general parade was held at Police Lines Gujrat under the directives of Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar. DSP Sarai Alamgir Circle inspected the parade and took the salute.

According to the Gujrat police spokesperson, personnel from the District Police, Elite Force, Traffic Police, and Lady Police participated. They marched in formation and demonstrated their discipline. DSP Roy Munir Ahmed also reviewed the turnout and parade arrangements. The event aimed to enhance discipline, physical fitness, and professional standards.