Open Menu

Police General Parade Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 10, 2025 | 07:41 PM

Police general parade held

A general parade was held at Police Lines Gujrat under the directives of Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar. DSP Sarai Alamgir Circle inspected the parade and took the salute

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) A general parade was held at Police Lines Gujrat under the directives of Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar. DSP Sarai Alamgir Circle inspected the parade and took the salute.

According to the Gujrat police spokesperson, personnel from the District Police, Elite Force, Traffic Police, and Lady Police participated. They marched in formation and demonstrated their discipline. DSP Roy Munir Ahmed also reviewed the turnout and parade arrangements. The event aimed to enhance discipline, physical fitness, and professional standards.

Recent Stories

Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at Pakistan Embass ..

Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at Pakistan Embassy, Beijing

46 seconds ago
 Hyderabad Law College hosts second lecture on care ..

Hyderabad Law College hosts second lecture on career counseling

48 seconds ago
 Foreign investors to be provided all possible faci ..

Foreign investors to be provided all possible facilities under SIFC: Governor Te ..

49 seconds ago
 Uzma Kardar inspected NID campaign

Uzma Kardar inspected NID campaign

51 seconds ago
 Nawaz, Maryam meet party MPAs

Nawaz, Maryam meet party MPAs

52 seconds ago
 DPM Dar, Saudi FM agree to convene extraordinary O ..

DPM Dar, Saudi FM agree to convene extraordinary OIC meeting of FMs on Gaza

2 minutes ago
MNSUA opens tower to measure gasses exchange betwe ..

MNSUA opens tower to measure gasses exchange between atmosphere, land surface

4 minutes ago
 Income Tax (Amendment) Ordinance, 2024 presented i ..

Income Tax (Amendment) Ordinance, 2024 presented in National Assembly

4 minutes ago
 Efforts being made to provide maximum benefits to ..

Efforts being made to provide maximum benefits to farmers: Minister Kirmani

2 minutes ago
 DIG Hazara takes notice of elderly citizen’s ass ..

DIG Hazara takes notice of elderly citizen’s assault, suspends police officer

7 minutes ago
 Health Advisor meets protesting employees, issues ..

Health Advisor meets protesting employees, issues directive for problem resoluti ..

5 minutes ago
 Health Advisor directs for providing zinc, ORS for ..

Health Advisor directs for providing zinc, ORS for treatment of childhood diarrh ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan