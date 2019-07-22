Police general parade held at Police Lines

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :The capital city police on Monday, on the directions of DIG Operations Ashfaq Khan, held a general parade at Police Lines, Qila Gujjar Singh, to show discipline in the police ranks.

The smart contingents of the Lahore Police, Elite Force, Dolphin Force, Anti-Riot Force, Traffic Police, Mujahid Squad, Ladies Police, CIA and Investigation Wing under the supervision of SP Headquarters Syed Karar Hussain conducted the parade.

On the occasion, SP City Syed Ghazanfar Ali Shah inspected the general parade and checked turn-out of policemen, who took part in the parade.

He said that the purpose of general parade was to further improve turn-out and discipline in the force.