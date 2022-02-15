UrduPoint.com

Police Get 15-day Physical Remand Of 31 Tulamba Lynching Case Accused

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 15, 2022 | 07:05 PM

Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) Multan Tuesday allowed police to keep 31 main accused of Tulamba lynching case in custody for fifteen days for recovery of weapons they had allegedly used in killing a mentally retarded man on allegations of blasphemy few days back in Tulamba, district Khanewal

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) Multan Tuesday allowed police to keep 31 main accused of Tulamba lynching case in custody for fifteen days for recovery of weapons they had allegedly used in killing a mentally retarded man on allegations of blasphemy few days back in Tulamba, district Khanewal.

District and Sessions Judge/Judge ATC Sadiq Masood Sabir observed that accused were nominated in the FIR 89/2022 dated Feb 2,2022 under sections 302/353/186/148/149/297/337-L-II PPC, 11-WW and section 7 of Anti Terrorism Act 1997 registered with Tulamba police station and police has requested their physical remand for recovery of wooden sticks (Dandas & Sotas), hatchet, iron rod and bricks. The investigation is in progress and for the purpose of completion of investigation the application for physical remand of accused persons is accepted for fifteen (15) days, the judge said and ordered that they shall be reproduced in the court on Mar 2, 2022.

The accused produced before the court on Tuesday included Muhammad Riaz, Muhammad Shan, Muhammad Saqlain, Muhammad Nadeem, Sada Bahar, Qaisar, Ijaz, Nadeem, Shanawar, Muhammad Saleem, Muhammad Shafiq, Shehbaz, Muhammad Kashif, Ansar Hussain s/o Muhammad Nawaz, Ansar Hussain s/o Sadiq, Nasir Abbas, Muhammad Nawaz, Mushtaq Ahmad, Hafiz Muhammad Raees, Muhammad Yaqoob, Muhammad Arshad, Muhammad Asif, Abdul Ghani, Muhammad Aslam, Allah Ditta, Muhammad Husnain, Umar Hayat, Muhammad Bilal, Mehboob ur Rehman, Muhammad Naeem and Muhammad Nadeem. They all were produced before the ATC by investigating officer inspector Muhammad Aslam.

