UrduPoint.com

Police Get 2-day Custody Of Hassan Niazi

Muhammad Irfan Published March 21, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Police get 2-day custody of Hassan Niazi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :A local court on Tuesday granted the police a two-day physical remand of Hassan Niazi, the nephew of former prime minister Imran khan, in an FIR pertaining the breaking police barrier near judicial complex and threatening the personnel.

Hassan Niazi who was also a focal person of PTI's chairman was produced before the court of judicial magistrate Abbas Shah where the investigation officer preyed the judge to grant the police a seven-day custody of the accused.

The prosecutor argued that police personnel were tortured and stone were pelted on them during the appearance of Imran Khan. He said that there was need to recover the vehicle of Hassan Niazi which hit the police barrier, adding that he couldn't be discharged from the case.

Defence lawyer Ali Bokhari said that an-Anti Terrorism Court had accepted the interim bail of Niazi. He claimed that his client was arrested even before the registration of the FIR against him and prayed the court to discharge him from the case.

The lawyer said that his client was a lawyer by profession and he had no any criminal record. Hassan's another lawyer Qaiser Imam said that no loss happened due to the hit of vehicle to the barrier. However, Faisal Chaudhry Advocate said that Hassan Niazi departed for IHC after getting bail, adding that there was no barrier.

The court, subsequently, granted two day custody of the accused to the police.

Meanwhile, additional session judge Umeed Ali Baloch heard the case regarding the recovery of Hassan Niazi. The prosecutor informed the court that the accused was arrested from outside the judicial complex as an FIR was registered against him.

The investigation officer said that the accused would be produced before the judicial magistrate first and after this he would be brought here. The court also sought the orders of judicial magistrate regarding Hassan Niazi.

The judge said that if the IHC would dispose of the identical case then case in this court would also become ineffective.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Police Vehicle Hassan Niazi Criminals FIR Islamabad High Court From Court

Recent Stories

Ministry of Finance launches Leaders Edge Programm ..

Ministry of Finance launches Leaders Edge Programme 2023-2024

11 minutes ago
 DIFC announces launch of its venture building plat ..

DIFC announces launch of its venture building platform ‘DIFC Launchpad’

11 minutes ago
 Sharjah Chamber to launch 33rd Sharjah Ramadan Fes ..

Sharjah Chamber to launch 33rd Sharjah Ramadan Festival 2023 tomorrow

26 minutes ago
 ENEC signs MoU with Nuclearelectrica to collaborat ..

ENEC signs MoU with Nuclearelectrica to collaborate on nuclear energy programme ..

26 minutes ago
 Sheraa, Alef Group team up to empower innovative F ..

Sheraa, Alef Group team up to empower innovative F&amp;B startups and SMEs

41 minutes ago
 UAE Pro League announces winners of Fans&#039; Lea ..

UAE Pro League announces winners of Fans&#039; League awards during Matchweek 20

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.