Police get 2-day custody of journalist in terrorism case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATCC) on Thursday granted the police a two-day physical remand of journalist Matiullah Jan in a case registered by Margalla Police Station.

ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sapra heard the case wherein Matiullah Jan, who was arrested last night, was produced before the court by the police.

During hearing, Prosecutor Raja Naveed prayed the court to grant 30-day physical remand of the said journalist for investigation into the matter. He said that it has to be investigated that from where Matiullah Jan got the drugs.

The court, after hearing arguments, granted the police a two-day physical remand of the accused. The court also allowed the journalist to meet his family on the occasion. The capital police had booked Matiullah Jan in terrorism and narcotics case.