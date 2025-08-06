Police Get 3 Days Custody Of 9 Activists In Aug 5, Protest Case
Muhammad Irfan Published August 06, 2025 | 06:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) A local court on Wednesday granted the police a three-day physical remand of nine accused while sending seven women accused to jail on judicial remand in a case pertaining to PTI protest of August 5.
Judicial Magistrate Shaista Kundi heard the case wherein 16 male and female activists arrested in a case registered at Lohi Bher police station by the Federal police were presented before the court and a request was made for 7-day physical remand.
On this occasion, lawyers Ali Bukhari, Sardar Masroof Khan, Ansar Kiani, Shamsa Kiani and others appeared before the court on behalf of the accused.
The defense lawyers opposed the physical remand, saying that this is a political case and not a case of remand but of discharge. Nothing was recovered from the activists, all the activists were standing on the road, no one was tortured and no road was blocked, they said.
The court reserved its decision after hearing the arguments and later, while judicially remanding 7 female activists arrested and handing over 9 male activists to the police on three-day physical remand.
