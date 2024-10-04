Police get 4 days custody of PTI lawyer Mustafeen Kazmi

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Friday granted the police a four-day physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf lawyer Mustafeen Kazmi in a case regarding protest outside the premises of Supreme Court

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Friday granted the police a four-day physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf lawyer Mustafeen Kazmi in a case regarding protest outside the premises of Supreme Court.

The accused was produced before the court of ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sapra by the Capital Police.

The case against the PTI lawyer has been registered by the Secretariat Police Station.