Police get 5-day remand of brother accused of three sisters' murder

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :Police on Thursday secured five-day physical remand of an accused allegedly involved in killing his three sisters.

According to police sources, the accused Basit resident of Thermal Power Station Colony had stabbed his three sisters including 7-year-old Fatima, 8-year-old Zahra and 11-year-old Alisha to death with a sharp-edged weapon.

The police arrested the accused and presented him before the court where the court granted five-day physical remand of the accused to police.