Police Get 5 Days Custody Of 146 Protesters
Umer Jamshaid Published December 05, 2024 | 07:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Thursday granted the police a five-day physical remand of 146 accused in D-Chowk protest and riots case.
ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sapra heard the case wherein the 146 protesters produced before the court.
The prosecutor said that earlier the police have made several recoveries from the accused during five day custody and prayed the court to grant more remand for further investigation into the matter. The the query of the jusge, the prosecutor said that they previously got four day remand of nominated accused in the case.
However, the defense lawyers opposed the further remand request.
The court accepted the prosecution request and granted the police further five-day custody of the accused.
