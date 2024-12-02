Police get arrest warrants of PTI leaders in D-chowk riots case

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday granted the police arrests warrants of 96 accused including PTI founder, Bushra Bibi and PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar in cases pertaining to riots and protest at D-Chowk Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday granted the police arrests warrants of 96 accused including PTI founder, Bushra Bibi and PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar in cases pertaining to riots and protest at D-Chowk Islamabad.

PTI leaders including Omar Ayub, Sher Afzal Murawat, Khalid Khursheed and Faisal Javed were also amongst those against whom arrest warrants are issued.

ATC’s Judge Tahir Abbas Sapra issued the arrest warrants on the request of Kohsar Police Station. The court also issued arrest warrants against MNA Abdul Latif, Fatih Al-Mulk, Ali Nasir, provincial minister Riaz Khan, Ali Zaman, Pir Musawar, Mian Khalik ur Rehman, Sohail Afridi, Shahram Khan, Brig. (reted) Mushtaqullah, Maj. (reted) Arshad Tepo, Zulfi Bokhari, Salman Akram Raja, Murad Saeed and Raof Hassan.