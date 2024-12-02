Police Get Arrest Warrants Of PTI Leaders In D-chowk Riots Case
Faizan Hashmi Published December 02, 2024 | 07:10 PM
An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday granted the police arrests warrants of 96 accused including PTI founder, Bushra Bibi and PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar in cases pertaining to riots and protest at D-Chowk Islamabad
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday granted the police arrests warrants of 96 accused including PTI founder, Bushra Bibi and PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar in cases pertaining to riots and protest at D-Chowk Islamabad.
PTI leaders including Omar Ayub, Sher Afzal Murawat, Khalid Khursheed and Faisal Javed were also amongst those against whom arrest warrants are issued.
ATC’s Judge Tahir Abbas Sapra issued the arrest warrants on the request of Kohsar Police Station. The court also issued arrest warrants against MNA Abdul Latif, Fatih Al-Mulk, Ali Nasir, provincial minister Riaz Khan, Ali Zaman, Pir Musawar, Mian Khalik ur Rehman, Sohail Afridi, Shahram Khan, Brig. (reted) Mushtaqullah, Maj. (reted) Arshad Tepo, Zulfi Bokhari, Salman Akram Raja, Murad Saeed and Raof Hassan.
Recent Stories
Internet disruptions in Pakistan: Monitoring tools contradicts govt’s claims
Farmers backbone of country's economy, says Tareen
YFP president advocates collective problem-solving among legislatures
City Police nab alleged narcotics supplier
DC conducs inspection of THQ Hospital in Bhakkar
Accuse involved in Bykea driver murder case arrested
French PM at risk in hostile parliament vote
LESCO detects 517 power pilferers in 24 hours
LESCO collects Rs 16.017m from 238 defaulters in 24 hours
Police handover recover mobile phones to owners
University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) convocation on Dec 5
IWMI highlights hidden impact of climate change on human mobility in South Punja ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Farmers backbone of country's economy, says Tareen5 minutes ago
-
YFP president advocates collective problem-solving among legislatures5 minutes ago
-
City Police nab alleged narcotics supplier1 minute ago
-
Accuse involved in Bykea driver murder case arrested2 minutes ago
-
LESCO detects 517 power pilferers in 24 hours8 minutes ago
-
LESCO collects Rs 16.017m from 238 defaulters in 24 hours8 minutes ago
-
Police handover recover mobile phones to owners8 minutes ago
-
IWMI highlights hidden impact of climate change on human mobility in South Punjab22 minutes ago
-
IHC disposes of plea regarding Islamabad's own assembly8 minutes ago
-
281 accused sent jail for identification in D-Chowk riots cases9 minutes ago
-
Courts award jail terms to two drug peddlers in separate cases9 minutes ago
-
Open Court to address public grievances9 minutes ago