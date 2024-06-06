Police Get Back Rickshaw Driver's House From Land Mafia
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 06, 2024 | 05:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) On the directions of Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Bilal Siddique Kamyana, the Lahore police took swift action and reclaimed possession of a house worth millions of rupees belonging to a rickshaw driver, namely Maqbool Ahmed, from the land mafia.
The accused, Rana Ashfaq, had fraudulently seized the house located in Nadarabad, Bhatta Chowk area.
Maqbool sought help from the complaint cell at the Capital City Police Headquarters. A committee comprising members from LDA and the Police Department recommended legal action based on documentary evidence.
Acting on the special instructions of the CCPO, the Lahore police reclaimed the house and returned it to the rickshaw driver.
The CCPO said those who seize citizen's properties would not be spared. He added that the use of modern technology had enhanced departmental efficiency by providing immediate relief to the public. Maqbool Ahmed expressed his gratitude to CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana and Lahore police for helping him to get his house back.
