Police Get Further 3-day Custody Of Nine Accused

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 11, 2024 | 07:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Wednesday granted the police a further three-day physical remand of nine accused in D-Chowk protest case.

ATC Judge Abual Hasnat Muhammad Zulkarnain heard the case wherein nine accused were produced after end of their four-day remand.

The police prayed the court to grant more remand of the accused for recoveries from the accused. However, the defense lawyer opposed the request and prayed the judge to discharge the accused from the case as their roles are not specified in the case.

The court instructed the investigation officer to ensure transparency during the investigation process and granted the police further three-day custody of the accused.

