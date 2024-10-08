Police get further two-day custody of Aleema, Uzma Khan

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday granted the police a further two-day custody of Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan in a terrorism case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday granted the police a further two-day custody of Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan in a terrorism case.

ATC Judge Abual Hasnat Muhammad Zulqarnain announced the verdict with regard to physical remand of sisters of PTI founder. The two accused were produced before the court after end of their remand.

At the outset of hearing, the prosecutor Raja Naveed prayed the court to grant ten-day remand of the two accused. He said that the accused had instigated the party workers for protest and pelting stones on police which caused several personnel injured.

The further remand was required to recover the mobile devices from the accused, he said.

The prosecutor said that mega phone had been recovered from the accused, adding that a proper conspiracy was hatched to spread unrest.

Defence lawyer Faisal Chaudhry Advocate said that the two accused were kept in detention illegally as they were not produced before the relevant court within 24 hours of their arrest. He said that his client were unarmed when they were arrested.

The prosecutor said that another case was registered against the accused in Abpara police station. After this the court reserved the verdict and later granted the police further two-day remand of Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan.