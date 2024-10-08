Police Get Further Two-day Custody Of Aleema, Uzma Khan
Muhammad Irfan Published October 08, 2024 | 08:02 PM
An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday granted the police a further two-day custody of Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan in a terrorism case
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday granted the police a further two-day custody of Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan in a terrorism case.
ATC Judge Abual Hasnat Muhammad Zulqarnain announced the verdict with regard to physical remand of sisters of PTI founder. The two accused were produced before the court after end of their remand.
At the outset of hearing, the prosecutor Raja Naveed prayed the court to grant ten-day remand of the two accused. He said that the accused had instigated the party workers for protest and pelting stones on police which caused several personnel injured.
The further remand was required to recover the mobile devices from the accused, he said.
The prosecutor said that mega phone had been recovered from the accused, adding that a proper conspiracy was hatched to spread unrest.
Defence lawyer Faisal Chaudhry Advocate said that the two accused were kept in detention illegally as they were not produced before the relevant court within 24 hours of their arrest. He said that his client were unarmed when they were arrested.
The prosecutor said that another case was registered against the accused in Abpara police station. After this the court reserved the verdict and later granted the police further two-day remand of Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan.
Recent Stories
BZU holds strategic collaboration for academic excellence meeting
Salman Rafique chairs meeting regarding Children's heart surgery program
KU ISST celebrates World Space Science
Police arrest three members gang involved in street crimes
Foolproof security plans finalized for SCO Summit: IGP
Chairman CDA directs to resolve electricity issues in Park Enclave-II,III
Mayor Karachi reviews construction work of Jinnah Bridge
Devastating earthquake 2005 anniversary: facing natural calamities with patienc ..
CDA mulls shifting commercial vehicles to electric power
Minister visits DHQ hospital to review health facilities
Walk marks National Disaster Awareness Day
Court postpones indictment of PTI founder, Bushra Bibi till Oct 21
More Stories From Pakistan
-
BZU holds strategic collaboration for academic excellence meeting15 minutes ago
-
Salman Rafique chairs meeting regarding Children's heart surgery program15 minutes ago
-
KU ISST celebrates World Space Science15 minutes ago
-
Police arrest three members gang involved in street crimes15 minutes ago
-
Foolproof security plans finalized for SCO Summit: IGP15 minutes ago
-
Chairman CDA directs to resolve electricity issues in Park Enclave-II,III1 minute ago
-
Mayor Karachi reviews construction work of Jinnah Bridge1 minute ago
-
CDA mulls shifting commercial vehicles to electric power1 minute ago
-
Minister visits DHQ hospital to review health facilities9 minutes ago
-
Walk marks National Disaster Awareness Day9 minutes ago
-
Court postpones indictment of PTI founder, Bushra Bibi till Oct 219 minutes ago
-
Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan visits martyred army officer's residence9 minutes ago