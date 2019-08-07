Police get lecture on transgender community rights

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) ::District administration and Social Protection Authority and Vision (SPAV) Wednesday organized a one-day workshop for awareness among policemen about rights of transgender community.

Policemen from the rank of constable to ASI from nine police stations of Multan attended the workshop and listened to the lecture delivered by SPAV head Tahir Khilji at Multan Circuit House, says an official release.

Policemen were also informed of the Suoreme Court order regarding transgenders' rights.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Headquarters Syed Muhammad Abbas Shah also attended the workshop that was organized on the orders of Deputy Commissioner Amir Khatak.