Police get one-day custody of PTI social media activist

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) An Anti-Terrorism Court Judge (ATC) on Friday granted the police one-day physical remand of PTI social media activist Haider Saeed.

The accused was produced before the court of Judge Tahir Abbas Sapra after his identification parade. The investigation officer prayed the court to grant 15-day custody of Haider Saeed.

After hearing the arguments, the court granted one-day custody of the accused to the police.