Open Menu

Police Get Physical Remand Of Accuse In Murder Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 05, 2024 | 07:56 PM

Police get physical remand of accuse in murder case

A lower court on Tuesday granted the police a five-day physical custody of the accused involved in incidents of murder during robbery

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) A lower court on Tuesday granted the police a five-day physical custody of the accused involved in incidents of murder during robbery.

Accused Salman was produced before the court of duty magistrate Mian Azhar Nadeem.

The police prayed the court to grant the physical remand of the accused for investigations in to the crime incidents.

The court after hearing arguments granted the police five-day remand of the accused. The accused was arrested in a case registered by Karachi Company Police Station.

Related Topics

Karachi Hearing Murder Police Police Station Company Robbery Court

Recent Stories

8th Pakistan Industrial Expo 2024 opens on Nov 9

8th Pakistan Industrial Expo 2024 opens on Nov 9

6 minutes ago
 Police arrest thief involved in house robbery, rec ..

Police arrest thief involved in house robbery, recover stolen gold jewelry

7 minutes ago
 Thal Desert Jeep rally set to thrill

Thal Desert Jeep rally set to thrill

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Iran FMs stress stronger ties thru enhan ..

Pakistan, Iran FMs stress stronger ties thru enhanced trade, energy cooperation

7 minutes ago
 ATC confirms interim bail of two PTI workers

ATC confirms interim bail of two PTI workers

7 minutes ago
 US September trade deficit widest in over two year ..

US September trade deficit widest in over two years

6 minutes ago
5 illegal arm holders arrested

5 illegal arm holders arrested

6 minutes ago
 Court approves bail of BNP's leaders

Court approves bail of BNP's leaders

6 minutes ago
 Court reserves decision regarding physical remand ..

Court reserves decision regarding physical remand of KPK's official

7 minutes ago
 MNA booked over pilfering electricity by tampering ..

MNA booked over pilfering electricity by tampering meter

6 minutes ago
 Lanjar orders formation of committee for airport s ..

Lanjar orders formation of committee for airport security

6 minutes ago
 JKL-F appeals people to raise voice against Indian ..

JKL-F appeals people to raise voice against Indian inhuman behaviour with Yasin ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan