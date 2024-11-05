Police get physical remand of accuse in murder case

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) A lower court on Tuesday granted the police a five-day physical custody of the accused involved in incidents of murder during robbery.

Accused Salman was produced before the court of duty magistrate Mian Azhar Nadeem.

The police prayed the court to grant the physical remand of the accused for investigations in to the crime incidents.

The court after hearing arguments granted the police five-day remand of the accused. The accused was arrested in a case registered by Karachi Company Police Station.