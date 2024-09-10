Police get physical remand of PTI leaders

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) granted the police an eight-day physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders including Sher Afzal Marawat, Aamer Dogar and others in a terrorism case registered by Sangjani Police Station.

The court, however, sent Barrister Shoaib Shaheen to jail on judicial remand and also served notices to respondents on his post-arrest bail case.

The police produced the accused including Sher Afzal Marawat, Aamer Dogar, Zain Qureshi, Naseem Shah, Ahmad Chatha and others before the ATC.

During the course of proceeding, Prosecutor Raja Naveed prayed the court to grant 15-day physical custody of the accused for investigation and recovery of police kits from them.

He told the court that the accused were involved in attacking the police personnel by using the police equipment.

The prosecutor said that there was no recovery to the extent of Shoaib Shaheen. However, the criminal act was done on his instructions, he said.

After hearing arguments, the court granted the police eight days custody of the accused and instructed to produce the accused again after ending of said time period.