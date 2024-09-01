(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) Police claimed to have rescued a woman from the clutches

of her ex-husband and arrested two accused involved in the

incident.

District Police Officer Lodhran Kamran Mumtaz took notice

of a viral video on social media, in which woman pleaded for

help from the police.

The woman named Tasleem Bibi, had

got divorce from Akram some times ago.

The woman went to see her children at her ex-husband's

house, when Akram and his brother Ramzan detained her.

Soon after the video surfaced, the Sadr police Kehror Pakka

immediately took action and rescued the woman from the

clutches of her ex-husband.

The police have arrested two accused.

Further investigation was underway.