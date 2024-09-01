Open Menu

Police Get Released Woman From Ex-husband's Custody

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 01, 2024 | 11:00 AM

Police get released woman from ex-husband's custody

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) Police claimed to have rescued a woman from the clutches

of her ex-husband and arrested two accused involved in the

incident.

District Police Officer Lodhran Kamran Mumtaz took notice

of a viral video on social media, in which woman pleaded for

help from the police.

The woman named Tasleem Bibi, had

got divorce from Akram some times ago.

The woman went to see her children at her ex-husband's

house, when Akram and his brother Ramzan detained her.

Soon after the video surfaced, the Sadr police Kehror Pakka

immediately took action and rescued the woman from the

clutches of her ex-husband.

The police have arrested two accused.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Police Social Media Divorce Lodhran Women From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2024

3 hours ago
 Chaudhry Salik Hussain's special measures to end t ..

Chaudhry Salik Hussain's special measures to end the difficulties of pilgrims ar ..

12 hours ago
 Arshad Nadeem Picks realme as His First-ever Smart ..

Arshad Nadeem Picks realme as His First-ever Smartphone Brand Partnership - A Re ..

12 hours ago
 Petrol price cut down by Rs1.86 per litre in Pakis ..

Petrol price cut down by Rs1.86 per litre in Pakistan

13 hours ago
 Whether UK’s driving license acceptable in Pakis ..

Whether UK’s driving license acceptable in Pakistan? Check complete details he ..

15 hours ago
Dr. Kaiser Bengali resigns over govt’s failure t ..

Dr. Kaiser Bengali resigns over govt’s failure to cut expenditures

15 hours ago
 Punjab judiciary witnesses major transfers and pos ..

Punjab judiciary witnesses major transfers and postings of judges

16 hours ago
 Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna move ..

Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna moved further away from Karachi

19 hours ago
 Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husba ..

Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husband on Instagram

19 hours ago
 Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in ..

Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in Washington

19 hours ago
 Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Ar ..

Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Army

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan