Police Get Released Woman From Ex-husband's Custody
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 01, 2024 | 11:00 AM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) Police claimed to have rescued a woman from the clutches
of her ex-husband and arrested two accused involved in the
incident.
District Police Officer Lodhran Kamran Mumtaz took notice
of a viral video on social media, in which woman pleaded for
The woman named Tasleem Bibi, had
got divorce from Akram some times ago.
The woman went to see her children at her ex-husband's
house, when Akram and his brother Ramzan detained her.
Soon after the video surfaced, the Sadr police Kehror Pakka
immediately took action and rescued the woman from the
clutches of her ex-husband.
The police have arrested two accused.
Further investigation was underway.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2024
Chaudhry Salik Hussain's special measures to end the difficulties of pilgrims ar ..
Arshad Nadeem Picks realme as His First-ever Smartphone Brand Partnership - A Re ..
Petrol price cut down by Rs1.86 per litre in Pakistan
Whether UK’s driving license acceptable in Pakistan? Check complete details he ..
Dr. Kaiser Bengali resigns over govt’s failure to cut expenditures
Punjab judiciary witnesses major transfers and postings of judges
Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna moved further away from Karachi
Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husband on Instagram
Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in Washington
Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Army
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Indian troops martyr seven Kashmiris in August in IIOJK27 minutes ago
-
DC Kohat visits tunnel check post to prevent smuggling11 hours ago
-
Larkana Police arrest 13 accused from Tulka Ratodero11 hours ago
-
Man accused for killing 10 years old child escapes after bail denial11 hours ago
-
Accused arrested involved in rape case11 hours ago
-
20% funds saved through e-tendering of road schemes11 hours ago
-
Empowering youth essential for national development : Rana Mashhood11 hours ago
-
State land retrieved11 hours ago
-
No negligence to be tolerated regarding relief in electricity bills: Awais Leghari12 hours ago
-
Director PDMA satisfied with de-watering exercise in Hyderabad12 hours ago
-
Stranded Pakistanis in Iraq return home after PM’s intervention12 hours ago
-
Chaudhry Salik Hussain's special measures to end the difficulties of pilgrims are commendable. Khaw ..12 hours ago