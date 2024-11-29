Open Menu

Police Get Remand Of 19 Accused Involved In Riots At D-Chowk

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 29, 2024 | 08:49 PM

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Friday granted the police four-day physical custody of 19 accused involved in violent protest at D-Chowk Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Friday granted the police four-day physical custody of 19 accused involved in violent protest at D-Chowk Islamabad.

ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sapra heard the case wherein the Secretariat Police Station produced the 19 accused.

The police prayed the court to grant ten days physical remand of the accused for investigation into the crime.

The court, however, approved four day custody of the accused.

The court also served show-cause notice to investigation officer for presenting the accused at 10:30pm and said that the accused were produced late night who gave arguments themselves as their lawyers couldn’t appear.

