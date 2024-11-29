Police Get Remand Of 19 Accused Involved In Riots At D-Chowk
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 29, 2024 | 08:49 PM
An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Friday granted the police four-day physical custody of 19 accused involved in violent protest at D-Chowk Islamabad
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Friday granted the police four-day physical custody of 19 accused involved in violent protest at D-Chowk Islamabad.
ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sapra heard the case wherein the Secretariat Police Station produced the 19 accused.
The police prayed the court to grant ten days physical remand of the accused for investigation into the crime.
The court, however, approved four day custody of the accused.
The court also served show-cause notice to investigation officer for presenting the accused at 10:30pm and said that the accused were produced late night who gave arguments themselves as their lawyers couldn’t appear.
Recent Stories
Canada economic growth slows to 1.0% in third quarter
PML-N submits resolution in Punjab Assembly calling for ban on PTI over protests
LHC orders online classes for schools, work-from-home policy for offices
CM Bugti urges youth to reject false propaganda against Pakistan
Equipping youth with high-tech skills priority of govt: Mashhood
Three bodies found from different areas
LDA seales 107 illegal commercial buildings
Islamabad needs dedicated bike lane on Expressway
IESCO notifies 2-day power shutdown programme
Cold, dry weather predicted for Lahore
Diverse communities celebrate Diwali festival
KP Govt to reduce cess on export to 1pc
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PML-N submits resolution in Punjab Assembly calling for ban on PTI over protests54 minutes ago
-
LHC orders online classes for schools, work-from-home policy for offices1 minute ago
-
CM Bugti urges youth to reject false propaganda against Pakistan1 minute ago
-
Equipping youth with high-tech skills priority of govt: Mashhood1 minute ago
-
Three bodies found from different areas1 minute ago
-
LDA seales 107 illegal commercial buildings7 minutes ago
-
Islamabad needs dedicated bike lane on Expressway4 minutes ago
-
IESCO notifies 2-day power shutdown programme7 minutes ago
-
Diverse communities celebrate Diwali festival4 minutes ago
-
Sindh Ombudsman for reducing investigation time of complaints4 minutes ago
-
PM for efforts to quash PTI’s inimical designs of invading Islamabad4 minutes ago
-
PA, PITB sign agreement for implementation of HRMIS2 hours ago