Police get remand of alleged swindler for tricking a US citizen

The Jamshoro police on Friday obtained 3-day physical remand of an alleged mountebank who swindled a US citizen of Rs.4.5 million on the pretext of setting up a school in Kotri

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020 ) :The Jamshoro police on Friday obtained 3-day physical remand of an alleged mountebank who swindled a US citizen of Rs.4.5 million on the pretext of setting up a school in Kotri. The SHO Kotri police station Qurban Qambrani told that the suspect software engineer Rehan Shakeel was produced before the judicial magistrate who granted the physical remand to the police.

The SHO said Shakeel and his brother Shahan Shakeel received Rs.4.5 million from the complainant Patricia Marven assuring her that they would establish a school. However, when she arrived in Kotri to visit the school the 2 brothers even failed to show her the plot on which it was supposed to be built, he added.The SHO said Marven complained that upon her insistence to return the money the accused pointed gun on Muhamamd Yameen Malik who was accompanying her. According to Qambrani, the other accused escaped the arrest but he was being hunted.