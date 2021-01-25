UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Get Rs 1.2m As Investigation Fund, Cash Awards For Best Performers

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 04:16 PM

Police get Rs 1.2m as investigation fund, cash awards for best performers

District Police Officer (DPO) Muzaffargarh Hassan Iqbal on Monday distributed Rs 1.2 million as investigation fund and cash awards for the best performing investigation officers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Muzaffargarh Hassan Iqbal on Monday distributed Rs 1.2 million as investigation fund and cash awards for the best performing investigation officers.

According to an official release, DPO accompanying SP investigations Javed Ahmad Khan distributed cash awards among best performing SHOs and investigating officers and the rest of the amount was handed over to officials concerned as investigations fund.

DPO said that distribution of investigations funds directly among IOs and SHOs was aimed at curbing corruption and warned that any wrongdoing or unnecessary delay in investigations would result in punishment to those involved.

Those who received cash awards with appreciation certificates included DSP Sadar Farooq Ahmad Khan, SHO Rohillanwali Chaudhry Javed Akhtar, SHO Shah Jamal Malik Younis, SHO Jatoi Shahid Rizwan Mahota, SHO Khangarh Abdul Kareem Khosa,and DPO Reader Irfan Faiz. DPO said that police would continue to encourage best performing officials with rewards.

Related Topics

Corruption Police Muzaffargarh Jatoi Khangarh Best Million

Recent Stories

AED100m Al Faya – Saih Shuaib E75 road rehabilit ..

21 minutes ago

PM proposes equitable COVID vaccine supply in five ..

5 minutes ago

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

5 minutes ago

Cyclone Eloise leaves hundreds homeless in Mozambi ..

5 minutes ago

Fresh Anti-Police Protest Erupts in US After Offic ..

5 minutes ago

Belarus Starts Urgent Check of Armed Forces Combat ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.