Police get Rs 1.2m as investigation fund, cash awards for best performers

District Police Officer (DPO) Muzaffargarh Hassan Iqbal on Monday distributed Rs 1.2 million as investigation fund and cash awards for the best performing investigation officers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Muzaffargarh Hassan Iqbal on Monday distributed Rs 1.2 million as investigation fund and cash awards for the best performing investigation officers.

According to an official release, DPO accompanying SP investigations Javed Ahmad Khan distributed cash awards among best performing SHOs and investigating officers and the rest of the amount was handed over to officials concerned as investigations fund.

DPO said that distribution of investigations funds directly among IOs and SHOs was aimed at curbing corruption and warned that any wrongdoing or unnecessary delay in investigations would result in punishment to those involved.

Those who received cash awards with appreciation certificates included DSP Sadar Farooq Ahmad Khan, SHO Rohillanwali Chaudhry Javed Akhtar, SHO Shah Jamal Malik Younis, SHO Jatoi Shahid Rizwan Mahota, SHO Khangarh Abdul Kareem Khosa,and DPO Reader Irfan Faiz. DPO said that police would continue to encourage best performing officials with rewards.