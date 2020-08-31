Police get success in its security plan on Muharram ul Haram

The police have achieved success in maintaining law and order during Muharram-ul-Haram due to effective coordination among all wings of the force

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :The police have achieved success in maintaining law and order during Muharram-ul-Haram due to effective coordination among all wings of the force.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar appreciated the performance of the Operational Wing spearheaded by DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed who ensured effective security on Muharram. He also thanked the personnel of other law enforcement agencies for their cooperation and lauded and officials and jawans of the police.

The police including Rangers and personnel of other law enforcement agencies performed patrolling and security duties on the occasion of Muharram ul Haram and all areas of processions were completely cordoned off through heavy deployment.

The IGP also directed all officials to meet with those cops who performed duties on Muharram and further encourage them.

He also appreciated performance of their staff who remained vigilant to ensure protection to lives and property of citizens.

Flag marches were also conducted in various areas of the city to show off preparedness of law enforcement agencies for security during Muharram ul Haram.

Hundreds of religious gatherings (Majalis) and processions were held in the city and strict security arrangements on these occasions and special checking of participants was also observed.

The personnel of Islamabad Traffic Police performed duties on the occasion to divert traffic on alternate routes and guided the road users.

Metal detectors were used for checking of participants of Majalis, processions and high vigilance was maintained by the police officials which helped in peaceful holding of all events in connection with Muharram ul Haram.

IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar further directed to ensure fool proof security arrangements for upcoming gatherings and devise an effective strategy to maintain law and order.