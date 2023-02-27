Police get three-day custody of ex-Gen. Amjad Shoaib

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :A local court on Monday granted the capital police a three-day physical remand of Lt. Gen (reted) Amjad Shoaib in an FIR pertaining inciting the public against state institutions.

Amjad Shoaib was produced before the court of Judicial Magistrate Abbas Shah by the Islamabad police in an FIR registered by Ramna Police Station with regard to his remarks on a tv channel.

At the outset of hearing, Prosecutor Muhammad Adnan prayed the court to grant the police a seven-day physical remand of the accused as the prosecution had to take him Lahore for photogrammetric test.

He read out the content of the FIR before the court and said that Amjad Shoaib had tried to spread hate among government, opposition and government employees through his statement on a private TV channel.

He said that the accused could face a jail term ranging from five year to seven year under the charges applied in FIR.

Amjad Shoaib's Lawyer Muddasir Khalid Abbasi opposed the physical remand request of the prosecution and prayed the court to discharge his client from the FIR.

He said that the court had to view that whether the accused had committed a crime or not.

The lawyer said that the sections applied in FIR against his client did not meet the merits, adding that Amjad Shoaib had just given an example about a certain situation.

He said that his client did not give the statement which could cause a loss to the country.

The lawyer argued that Amjad Shoaib who was 80 had just committed positive criticism.

President District Bar Association Qaiser Imam said that the accused had admitted his statement on TV channel and in this situation there was no need of photogrammetric voice matching tests.

The prosecutor said that it was necessary to get these tests for a fair trial in the case. He also opposed the request of the defence regarding discharge of the accused from FIR.

The defence lawyer said that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had repeatedly tried to contact his client.

After listening arguments, the court granted the police a three-day remand of the accused.

It may be mentioned here that Ramna Police Station had registered a FIR under sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups, etc) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC). The FIR which registered on the complaint of Magistrate Owais Khan, said that the accused had incited people to revolt against institutions and attempted to provoke disharmony, and anarchy and create a law and order situation in the country through his controversial statements made on a TV show.

"Through his remarks and analysis, Lt Gen (retd) Amjad Shoaib has provoked government employees against carrying out their official duties. The aim of his controversial advice is to promote enmity among the people."The statement of the accused, the FIR stated, is part of a "planned conspiracy" to weaken the country.