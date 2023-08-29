Open Menu

Police Get Three Day Custody Of Imaan Mazari

Faizan Hashmi Published August 29, 2023 | 03:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Tuesday granted police a three-day physical remand of Advocate Imaan Mazari in a terrorism case registered by Bhara Kahu Police Station.

The police produced the accused before ATC Judge Abual Hasnat Muhammad Zulqarnain at judicial complex Islamabad.

Special prosecutor Raja Naveed said that Bhara Kahu Police Station had registered case against Imaan Mazari for instigating youth against the state.

The complainant had stated that he was threatened when he decided to leave the party of Mrs. Mazari, adding that the purpose of this party was to divide the people through creating regional prejudice.

The prosecutor said that as per the complainant the party of the accused had received the money through a wrong way.

It was possible that the said money was might be with Mrs. Mazari. Raja Naveed prayed the court to grant 15-day physical remand of the accused.

However, Defence Lawyer Zainab Janjua Advocate opposed the request of physical remand and said that a fresh case had been registered against Imaan Mazari on the same day when she got bail in a previous case.

How, three cases could be registered pertaining to the one incident, she questioned.

The lawyer argued that the PTM was not terrorist party, adding that it had received a NOC to hold procession.

She said that Imaan Mazari was not a leader of PTM rather she had just attended the procession as she had been a lawyer of this party.

She said that laptop and mobile of Mazari had been in custody of police for more than a week.

The prosecutor argued that the NOC did not mean the permission to raise slogans against state during procession.

Imaan Mazari's lawyer prayed the court to discharge her client from the case as there was no need of her custody.

The court also had to view that whether the allegations leveled against the accused were correct or not.

The court, however, granted the police a three day physical remand of Imaan Mazari.

More Stories From Pakistan