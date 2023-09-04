Open Menu

Police Get Three Days Physical Remand Of Ali Wazir

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 04, 2023 | 08:06 PM

The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) of Islamabad on Monday granted three-day physical remand of former Member of the National Assembly Ali Wazir to police in a case of alleged financing to terrorists

ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas heard the case wherein Ali Wazir was produced before the court.

The prosecution prayed to the court to grant physical remand of Ali Wazir for investigation into the charges against him. He also read out the contents of the first information report (FIR) registered against him.

Ali Wazir said that he was agreed to hold a demonstration in Tarnol instead of in front of the Supreme Court's building and was granted a no-objection certificate by the administration in that regard.

He said that his many family members had been killed in target killing, but he never took out a weapon.

The defence lawyer opposed the request for his client's physical remand, saying Advocate Imaan Mazari had already been given bail in the same case.

To a query, he said that the government had not imposed any ban on the PTM.

The court subsequently granted the police three-day physical remand of Ali Wazir and also sought his medical report on next date of hearing.

