Police Get Two-day Physical Remand Of Ayaz Amir's Son

Published September 25, 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2022 ) :Islamabad police have got two-day physical remand of Shahnawaz, Ayaz Amir's son, who were arrested on the charges of killing his wife.

District and sessions court in Islamabad also issued arrest warrants for the accused's father, prominent journalist Ayaz Amir, his wife, brother, and sister-in-law.

The prime suspect of the murder case was presented before the court of a civil judge, Mubashir Hassan Chishti. The investigation officer informed the court that the suspect killed his wife in cold blood.

The investigation officer also informed that the accused's fingerprints were also to be taken, however, the court rejected the appeal, saying the print could be acquired through the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA).

During the hearing, the police requested the court to grant a 10-day physical remand of suspect Shahnawaz for interrogation. According to Police, Shahnawaz, Senior journalist Ayaz Amir's son, allegedly killed his third wife Sara, a Canadian national, on September 23 at a farmhouse in the Chak Shahzad area of Islamabad.

The 37-year-old woman was found dead on Friday morning.

Reportedly the accused murdered her by hitting on the head with a dumbbell.

A first information report (FIR) on the complaint of Station House Officer (SHO) Nawazish Ali Khan was registered under Section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

The suspect's mother, Samina Shah, called the police on Friday (September 23) to inform them that her son, Shahnawaz, had killed his wife with a dumbbell, as per the FIR.

The prime suspect's mother told the police that her son was in the house and had hidden the body of his wife. Following this, the Islamabad police raided the house.

According to the FIR, "the suspect confessed to hitting his wife repeatedly with a dumbbell during an argument and then later hiding his wife's body in the bathtub." The murder weapon, the FIR quoted prime suspect Shahnawaz as saying, was hidden under his bed.

Police, after examining the dumbbell, reportedly found blood and hair on it, which was later sent for forensics. The victim's body was sent to the Polyclinic Hospital for postmortem, the FIR added.

