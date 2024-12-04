Police get vacated illegally occupied property

(@FahadShabbir)

Capital City Police Officer Bilal Siddique Kamyana facilitated the recovery of a property worth millions of rupees for the victim, Waqar Masih, while responding to a complaint of illegal occupation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Capital City Police Officer Bilal Siddique Kamyana facilitated the recovery of a property worth millions of rupees for the victim, Waqar Masih, while responding to a complaint of illegal occupation.

The property, located in the Ghaziabad area, had been occupied by an individual named Karamat.

The complainant had approached the Complaint Cell at the CCPO office for redress. After reviewing the case, the committee recommended legal action based on documented evidence. Following the committee's recommendation, Lahore Police took prompt action by vacating the property and handing it back to the owner, Waqar Masih.