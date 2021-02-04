Police gets 16 new vehicles, 23 motorcycles

City Police Officer (CPO) Mehboob Rasheed Mian distributed 16 new vehicles and 23 motorcycles provided by provincial government in a ceremony held here on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Mehboob Rasheed Mian distributed 16 new vehicles and 23 motorcycles provided by provincial government in a ceremony held here on Thursday.

The new vehicles have been given one each to New Multan, Shah Rukan-e-Alam, Seetal Mari, Bahauddin Zakaria, Alpa, Sadar, Mumtazabad, Cantt, Chehlyak, Qutabpur, Qadarpur Raan, Makhdoom Rasheed, Basti Malook, Sadar Shujabad, Sadar Jalalpur Pirwala and Lohari Gate police stations.

The city police officer also distributed 23 motorcycles among the Muhafiz Squad.

Speaking on the occasion, CPO Mehboob Rasheed Mian directed officers concerned to ensure maintenance and proper care of vehicles. He said that the initiative of provincial government of providing new vehicles and motorcycles will bring improvement in performance of police.

SSP Operations Capt (retd) Syed Zeshan Haider, SP Headquarters Ahmed Nawaz Shah and other concerned officers were also present in ceremony.