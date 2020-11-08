UrduPoint.com
Police Gets 30 New Vehicles Equipped With Latest Technology

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 08th November 2020 | 08:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Law Minister, Muhammad Basharat Raja has said that steps are being taken to provide facilities to the police department to improve the performance of police department.

He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony to provide 30 vehicles to the Police Department at the Police Headquarters, Rawalpindi.

The new vehicles have been provided by Rawalpindi Police with tracker, anti-car lifting software, criminal record, high tech wireless system, video calling, tab and other facilities.

Police Department has provided 500 patrol vans across Punjab.

Under the current government, Safe City will be established in Rawalpindi and Faisalabad, he said adding, the previous government only criticized police but did not provide them facilities.

He said that Punjab Police was giving better results in the most difficult cases despite having less resources.

The Minister pointed out that if the salary of the police was made equal to that of the Motorway Police, it could solve many problems.

He paid rich tribute to the martyrs who sacrificed their precious lives for the protection of life and property of the citizens.

He lamented on the occasion that unfortunately the hundred year old law was still in force.

"We are trying to harmonize the law with the present age".

There is a need to take this spirit to the next level. In the case of investigation of murder, police officers were given an investigation bill of Rs. 290 which was increased by our government to Rs. 30,000, he added.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi, Imran Ahmar thanked the efforts of Mohammad Basharat Raja, for resolving the issue of police department. He added that the new recruitment process would be completed soon.

Addressing on the occassion, Central Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Muhammad Ahsan Younis said that he was grateful to the Punjab Law Minister for providing new vehicles to every police station in Rawalpindi.

The Minister later visited the Command and Control Center where RPO Rawalpindi and CPO briefed him about the center.

