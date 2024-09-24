Police Gets Physical Custody Of SI Involved In Child Abuse
Sumaira FH Published September 24, 2024 | 09:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) A local court on Tuesday granted the police four days physical custody of Sub-Inspector Sohaib Pasha allegedly involved in child abuse.
The Islamabad Police produced the accused before the court of Judicial Magistrate Shahzad Khan and requested for his seven days physical remand to conduct his DNA test.
The court, after hearing arguments, granted his four days custody.
The Karachi Company Police Station booked the accused on the charge of molesting two children.
