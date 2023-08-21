Open Menu

Police Gets Three Day Custody Of Imaan Mazari, Ali Wazir

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 21, 2023 | 08:01 PM

Police gets three day custody of Imaan Mazari, Ali Wazir

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday granted the police three-day physical remand of Imaan Mazari Advocate and former MNA Ali Wazir in a case pertaining to a controversial speech

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday granted the police three-day physical remand of Imaan Mazari Advocate and former MNA Ali Wazir in a case pertaining to a controversial speech.

The two accused were produced before ATC Judge Abul Hassnat Zulkernain by the police. At the outset of the hearing, Imaan Mazari's lawyer Zainab Janjua argued that the police had registered two cases against one incident. She said that the mobile phone and laptop of her client had already been taken into police custody.

The lawyer said that Imaan Mazari was a lawyer and she would continue appearing before the investigators. She said that the police couldn't find anything against her client during the last two days, adding that there was no need for physical remand of the accused.

The lawyer prayed the court to send Imaan Mazari jail on judicial remand.

Prosecutor Raja Naveed read out the transcript of the speech of Imran Mazari and said that a case was already registered against her previously and later terminated after she rendered an unconditional apology.

He said that the prosecution had to conduct the photogrammetric and voice-matching test of the accused. He prayed the court to grant physical remand of Mazari for further investigation into the matter.

Raja Naveed said that the prosecution also had to reach out to the co-accused through Imran Mazari and Ali Wazir.

He prayed the court to grant ten-day physical remand of the two accused.

The court reserved the verdict and later granted the police three days of physical remand of the two accused.

Related Topics

Hearing Police Mobile Jail Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

NWTN showcases Rabdan MUSE EV and vision for futur ..

NWTN showcases Rabdan MUSE EV and vision for future mobility

9 minutes ago
 Central Bank’s budget totalled AED650 billion fo ..

Central Bank’s budget totalled AED650 billion for H1 2023

24 minutes ago
 &#039;Accident-Free Day&#039; pledge offers deduct ..

&#039;Accident-Free Day&#039; pledge offers deduction of 4 black traffic points

24 minutes ago
 Chairman NDMA reviews damages caused by ongoing fl ..

Chairman NDMA reviews damages caused by ongoing floods in Sutlej River

20 minutes ago
 Two members of inter-provincial drugs gang held

Two members of inter-provincial drugs gang held

18 minutes ago
 Mushaal vows to highlight plight of Kashmiris at i ..

Mushaal vows to highlight plight of Kashmiris at int'l fora

18 minutes ago
Chairman SHEC inaugurates digital research lab at ..

Chairman SHEC inaugurates digital research lab at KU DPA

7 minutes ago
 Bazai instructs members to ensure better services ..

Bazai instructs members to ensure better services in Emergency Department

18 minutes ago
 Chinese company official terms Gwadar seaport CPEC ..

Chinese company official terms Gwadar seaport CPEC's vital axis

18 minutes ago
 Turkiye summons Danish, Dutch envoys over continue ..

Turkiye summons Danish, Dutch envoys over continued Quran desecration

18 minutes ago
 Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi seeks ..

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi seeks plan for quality medicines' p ..

7 minutes ago
 Rescue, relief operations accelerated in Kasur flo ..

Rescue, relief operations accelerated in Kasur flood affected areas

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan