Police gets three day custody of Imaan Mazari, Ali Wazir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday granted the police three-day physical remand of Imaan Mazari Advocate and former MNA Ali Wazir in a case pertaining to a controversial speech.

The two accused were produced before ATC Judge Abul Hassnat Zulkernain by the police. At the outset of the hearing, Imaan Mazari's lawyer Zainab Janjua argued that the police had registered two cases against one incident. She said that the mobile phone and laptop of her client had already been taken into police custody.

The lawyer said that Imaan Mazari was a lawyer and she would continue appearing before the investigators. She said that the police couldn't find anything against her client during the last two days, adding that there was no need for physical remand of the accused.

The lawyer prayed the court to send Imaan Mazari jail on judicial remand.

Prosecutor Raja Naveed read out the transcript of the speech of Imran Mazari and said that a case was already registered against her previously and later terminated after she rendered an unconditional apology.

He said that the prosecution had to conduct the photogrammetric and voice-matching test of the accused. He prayed the court to grant physical remand of Mazari for further investigation into the matter.

Raja Naveed said that the prosecution also had to reach out to the co-accused through Imran Mazari and Ali Wazir.

He prayed the court to grant ten-day physical remand of the two accused.

The court reserved the verdict and later granted the police three days of physical remand of the two accused.