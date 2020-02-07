Police gets three-day physical remand of Jamshed Ahmad Khan Dasti

Court granted three-day physical remand of Chairman Awami Raj Party and Former Member National Assembly Jamshed Ahmad Khan Dasti in allegedly abduction of oil tanker driver and theft of oil

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :Court granted three-day physical remand of Chairman Awami Raj Party and Former Member National Assembly Jamshed Ahmad Khan Dasti in allegedly abduction of oil tanker driver and theft of oil.

According to the prosecution, police presented Dasti to the court of Muhammad Javed and requested physical remand of the accused for investigation purpose. The court granted three-day physical remand of Jamshed Ahmad Khan Dasti and directed police to present him before the court on next hearing.

The Chairman Awami Raj Party was nominated in two different cases of abduction of oil tanker driver and theft of oil. The oil tanker driver stated police that Jamshed Dasti alongwith some police officials and others abducted the staff of oil tanker and theft 40,000 litre carbon diesel worth Rs 4.3 million when they were travelling from Quetta to Multan on December 21, 2019.

Police had arrested Dasti alongwith other alleged accused and gets his physical remand.