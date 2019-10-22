Police getting modern investigation training from UNODC experts

Investigation officials of all police stations in Multan region are undergoing training on modern investigation techniques from experts of United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

The initiative was taken on the orders of Regional Police Officer (RPO) Multan Waseem Ahmad Khan and officials of different police stations were undergoing training at police lines on how to procure evidence from crime scene as per international standards, and how to proceed with prosecution of criminals in the courts.

Assistant DIG Sadia Saeed has been deputed as In-charge of the programme and in addition to the UN experts, legal experts were also engaged in the training process as instructors.

Police officials were also getting training on how to screen the crime scene physically, body search persons and vehicles besides learning computer courses.