UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Getting Modern Investigation Training From UNODC Experts

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 08:55 PM

Police getting modern investigation training from UNODC experts

Investigation officials of all police stations in Multan region are undergoing training on modern investigation techniques from experts of United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :Investigation officials of all police stations in Multan region are undergoing training on modern investigation techniques from experts of United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

The initiative was taken on the orders of Regional Police Officer (RPO) Multan Waseem Ahmad Khan and officials of different police stations were undergoing training at police lines on how to procure evidence from crime scene as per international standards, and how to proceed with prosecution of criminals in the courts.

Assistant DIG Sadia Saeed has been deputed as In-charge of the programme and in addition to the UN experts, legal experts were also engaged in the training process as instructors.

Police officials were also getting training on how to screen the crime scene physically, body search persons and vehicles besides learning computer courses.

Related Topics

Multan Police United Nations Drugs Vehicles Criminals All From

Recent Stories

Speakers call for awareness raising campaigns to f ..

29 minutes ago

1 hour ago

Trials for selection of Punjab basketball team

3 minutes ago

Judo federation bans Iran over refusal to face Isr ..

3 minutes ago

Public defence of PhD scholar on Friday held at Is ..

3 minutes ago

Nawaz being properly looked after by medical team: ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.