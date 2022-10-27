Police given one-week in missing citizen case

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday granted one-week time to capital's police regarding recovery of a missing citizen Muhammad Hamid.

Justice Aamer Farooq of IHC heard the above case.

Petitioner's lawyer, Shahkhawar Advocate appeared before the court and said that the citizen was missing since February 2, this year.

The officials of Islamabad police adopted the stance that the senior officials were in contact with the KPK police.

They prayed the court to grant some time so that they might apprise it regarding development into the matter.

At this, the court adjourned hearing for one week.